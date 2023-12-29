Miriam Cates is Sheffield's only Conservative MP - with her constituency split over parts of Northern Sheffield and Barnsley.

Miriam Cates is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog.

Ms Cates, who is MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, is up against claims she caused "significant damage to the reputation" of the House of Commons and its members, according to the watchdogs website.

The exact details of any allegations investigated by the Standards Commissioner - Daniel Greenberg - are kept confidential until the inquiry is closed. Those under investigation are also barred from discussing allegations.

Miriam Cates MP is the subject of a new investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ms Cates was elected the Tory MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in the 2019 General Election and has since built a reputation for herself amongst right-wing Conservatives.

She is the Co-Chair of the New Conservatives group, which she founded along with fellow MP Danny Kruger, and has made numerous headlines in some parts of the press for some of her views.

Most recently, she criticised the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill, when she claimed it didn't go far enough in disapplying foreign human rights laws.

She is also outspoken about declining fertility rates in Britain and advocates policies to promote marriage and having children.

Ms Cates previously served as a senior member of the board between 2016 and 2018 for St Thomas Philadelphia Church, a Sheffield church currently under review by Barnado’s for performing allegedly abusive "gay exorcisms". Ms Cates denies knowledge of any such incidents, and left the church in 2018 for "family reasons".