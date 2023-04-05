Miriam Cates is yet to provide evidence of schools teaching ‘graphic lessons on oral sex’ and ‘how to choke your partner safely’ as she claimed in Parliament.

The MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge asked a question in the House of Commons on March 8 to Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan calling for an enquiry into “inappropriate sex education”, which she called a “safeguarding scandal”.

“Graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders—this is what passes for relationships and sex education in British schools,” claimed the Conservative MP. “Across the country, children are being subjected to lessons that are age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate, often using resources from unregulated organisations that are actively campaigning to undermine parents.

“This is not a victory for equality; it is a catastrophe for childhood. Will my Right Honorable Friend honour his commitment to end inappropriate sex education by commissioning an independent inquiry into the nature and extent of this safeguarding scandal?”

Miriam Cates used a question in the House of Commons to claim children are being taught "graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders". Ms Cates did not respond to The Star's request for specific evidence or examples, and national newspapers have reported the same. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Several national newspapers, as well as The Star, have asked Ms Cates to provide specific evidence of schools teaching what she claims in relationships, sex, health and education lessons (RSHE).

The Guardian and the Daily Telegraph report the question in Parliament was based on “second hand accounts from anonymous parents”.

The Star asked Ms Cates for the circumstances in which she heard any accounts, and if she could name any schools in the Sheffield area she has attended or is aware of teaching those topics in RSHE.

Ms Cates did not respond after 24 hours.

However, in a recent interview with ‘The Christian Institute’, a charity that has historically opposed gay rights and reproductive rights, Ms Cates claimed: “We had enough evidence to convince the Prime Minister that there was a real problem that needed sorting out”.

It comes as the Department for Education has set out proposals to introduce age ratings on lessons designed to prevent teachers covering certain subjects with younger children, while a planned review of relationships, sex, health and education guidance has been brought forward.