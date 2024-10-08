Lord Blunkett and Lord Scriven wade in on £65million shortfall in South Yorkshire policing finances
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lord Paul Scriven and Lord David Blunkett have come to blows over the financial shortfall, uncovered by the South Yorkshire Mayor’s office in September 2024.
The £65million gap in the local police fund is for repayments for money borrowed by the former Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for “capital spending”, including investments in police kit, vehicles and IT equipment and services.
Whilst the South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, was quick to label the shortfall as “fundamental human error”, Lord Scriven - the former Liberal Democrat leader of Sheffield City Council - took the opportunity to blame “Labour incompetence”.
In a letter to The Star published on October 3, 2024, Lord Scriven wrote: “At a time when policing is important and high on the public agenda we now find ourselves in South Yorkshire having to face the possibility of £65 million pounds worth of cuts to our local policing thanks to Labour incompetence in the old Police and Crime Commissioners Office.
“It’s beggars belief that money was borrowed to pay for essential policing kit and then no provision made to pay back the borrowed money over the coming years. To say this was the most basic of accounting errors would be an understatement. It indeed is very irregular indeed.
“This is a sorry state of affairs...”
In an exclusive exchange with The Star, former Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said the first he’d heard of the shortfall was when it was announced on September 27.
He said there were a number of groups who missed the error, including South Yorkshire Police’s finance team and external auditors.
At the time, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson denied the force was responsible for the shortfall, adding “it is clear in legislation” approving the budgets was not in its remit.
Lord Scriven’s apparent attempt to blame Labour prompted a response from a fellow local member of the House of Lords, former Home Secretary Lord David Blunkett.
In his letter sent to The Star on October 7, Lord Blunkett responded to what he called an “attack” on Dr Billings.
He said the OPCC budgets would have been “drawn up in conjunction with the leadership of South Yorkshire Police by the Office of the Police Commissioner”.
The letter added: “The then-Police and Crime Commissioner, advised by his own staff, would have signed off the proposals put to him by the police themselves.
“It would appear from outside that many people are now attempting to offload decisions taken onto the previous Police and Crime Commissioner, who – it has to be remembered – took over 10 years ago at a time of deep distrust and disquiet about the South Yorkshire police service, following the revelations about child exploitation in Rotherham.
“Far from being pilloried, Alan Billings should be thanked for the enormous work he did in helping to put the service back on its feet, to restore its credibility and the morale of those working day-to-day on our streets.
“Let us hope that all concerned will now sit down and, with the support of the Home Office, find a mature and long-term solution to the alleged funding gap.”
During an interview with The Star shortly after the funding gap was announced, Mayor Coppard would not rule out cuts as his office worked to find a solution.
His office has ordered an independent review into the error.
The Mayor and officers from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are now working with the government, external auditors and SYP to mitigate the impact the required charges will have on budgets going forward. It is said those conversations have been “positive”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.