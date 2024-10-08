Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arguments over who is responsible for the £65million black hole in South Yorkshire policing finances has reached new political heights as two local members of the House of Lords traded letters to The Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Paul Scriven and Lord David Blunkett have come to blows over the financial shortfall, uncovered by the South Yorkshire Mayor’s office in September 2024.

The £65million gap in the local police fund is for repayments for money borrowed by the former Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for “capital spending”, including investments in police kit, vehicles and IT equipment and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Paul Scriven (pictured) has the £65million shortfall in local policing finances is a “sorry state of affairs”. | Scott Merrylees

Whilst the South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, was quick to label the shortfall as “fundamental human error”, Lord Scriven - the former Liberal Democrat leader of Sheffield City Council - took the opportunity to blame “Labour incompetence”.

In a letter to The Star published on October 3, 2024, Lord Scriven wrote: “At a time when policing is important and high on the public agenda we now find ourselves in South Yorkshire having to face the possibility of £65 million pounds worth of cuts to our local policing thanks to Labour incompetence in the old Police and Crime Commissioners Office.

“It’s beggars belief that money was borrowed to pay for essential policing kit and then no provision made to pay back the borrowed money over the coming years. To say this was the most basic of accounting errors would be an understatement. It indeed is very irregular indeed.

“This is a sorry state of affairs...”

In an exclusive exchange with The Star, former Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said the first he’d heard of the shortfall was when it was announced on September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there were a number of groups who missed the error, including South Yorkshire Police’s finance team and external auditors.

Dr Alan Billings was the Police and Crime Commissioner until May 2024, when his office was absorbed by that of the South Yorkshire Mayor.

At the time, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson denied the force was responsible for the shortfall, adding “it is clear in legislation” approving the budgets was not in its remit.

Lord Scriven’s apparent attempt to blame Labour prompted a response from a fellow local member of the House of Lords, former Home Secretary Lord David Blunkett.

In his letter sent to The Star on October 7, Lord Blunkett responded to what he called an “attack” on Dr Billings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord David Blunkett said he believes people are trying to “offload” responsibility to the former police and crime commissioner. | Dean Atkins

He said the OPCC budgets would have been “drawn up in conjunction with the leadership of South Yorkshire Police by the Office of the Police Commissioner”.

The letter added: “The then-Police and Crime Commissioner, advised by his own staff, would have signed off the proposals put to him by the police themselves.

“It would appear from outside that many people are now attempting to offload decisions taken onto the previous Police and Crime Commissioner, who – it has to be remembered – took over 10 years ago at a time of deep distrust and disquiet about the South Yorkshire police service, following the revelations about child exploitation in Rotherham.

“Far from being pilloried, Alan Billings should be thanked for the enormous work he did in helping to put the service back on its feet, to restore its credibility and the morale of those working day-to-day on our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let us hope that all concerned will now sit down and, with the support of the Home Office, find a mature and long-term solution to the alleged funding gap.”

During an interview with The Star shortly after the funding gap was announced, Mayor Coppard would not rule out cuts as his office worked to find a solution.

His office has ordered an independent review into the error.

The Mayor and officers from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are now working with the government, external auditors and SYP to mitigate the impact the required charges will have on budgets going forward. It is said those conversations have been “positive”.