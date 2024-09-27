This video More videos

The South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard would not rule out cuts in local policing during an interview with The Star as his office grapples with a £65million shortfall in police and crime finances.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) inherited the accounts of the former Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) when the roles were officially combined in 2024.

Internal analysis of those accounts uncovered a £65million shortfall in repayments of borrowed money, approved in recent years to pay for things like police kits, vehicles and IT services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When looking over the accounts the SYMCA finance team discovered £16m in repayments had been “missed” and a further £49m of repayments due to be paid had not been included in future budgets.

The Mayor said he was “frustrated” for the people of South Yorkshire, but said the shortfall was “fundamental human error”.