More than 35,000 homes would be built across Sheffield over the next 15 years, under council plans to transform the city.
The draft Sheffield Local Plan, which is out for consultation, sets out the sites where a total of 35,700 new homes could be built between now and 2039. The mammoth document, which if adopted will act as a guide for future planning applications, also maps where new offices and shops, along with parks and other open spaces, could be created within the city.
Below are the nine biggest proposed housing development sites included within the draft plan, ranging in size from 410 homes to 1,230. Planning permission has already been granted for some of the developments, while others are simply suggested future uses when the plots in question become available. The sites include a former tip, a B&Q and a landmark Sheffield city centre office block.
1. Big plans
The draft Sheffield Local Plan sets out plans to build more than 35,000 homes across the city between now and 2039. This city centre site, where a 26-storey tower block is planned, is among the locations mentioned in the huge document.
Photo: Contributor
2. Milton Street Car Park - 410 homes
Plans for a total of 410 apartments on the 0.51 hectare site of a temporary car park on Milton Street in Sheffield city centre were approved in 2020. The mixed use development beside Hanover Way on the Sheffield ring road, will be between four and 26 storeys tall. Photo: Leach Rhodes Walker Architects/Devonshire Green (Broomgrove Road) Ltd. The draft Sheffield Local Plan states: "The site has existing planning permission and is therefore considered suitable for its assessed use."
Photo: Leach Rhodes Walker Architects/Devonshire Green (Broomgrove Road) Ltd
3. Old Steins Tip - 428 homes
A total of 428 homes are planned at the 24.21 hectare former Steins tip site on Station Road, in Deepcar. Bloor Homes was granted planning permission in 2020 to transform the brownfield site to the east of the River Don, which was once used for mining and industrial purposes, by building a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties with new roads, a minewater treatment facility, open spaces and a balancing pond to help control flood water.
Photo: ugc
4. B&Q Queens Road - 466 homes
A total of 466 homes could be built on the 3.69 hectare site of the B&Q warehouse on Queens Road, just outside the city centre, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan. The document states: "The site is a large retail unit and car park located on the edge of the central area. It has good connections to public transport, local facilities, and active travel routes. Redevelopment of the site for housing would support the spatial strategy and the vitality of the city centre." The store is still open and there is no suggestion it is set to close, with the draft plan stating it is 'likely to become available after first 5 years of the plan'.
Photo: Google