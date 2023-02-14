4 . B&Q Queens Road - 466 homes

A total of 466 homes could be built on the 3.69 hectare site of the B&Q warehouse on Queens Road, just outside the city centre, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan. The document states: "The site is a large retail unit and car park located on the edge of the central area. It has good connections to public transport, local facilities, and active travel routes. Redevelopment of the site for housing would support the spatial strategy and the vitality of the city centre." The store is still open and there is no suggestion it is set to close, with the draft plan stating it is 'likely to become available after first 5 years of the plan'.

Photo: Google