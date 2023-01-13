Sheffielders urged to have their say on future of the city

The public consultation has now opened into the draft Sheffield Plan, which sets out the framework for development in Sheffield for the next 15 years.

Sheffielders are being encouraged to have their say in what has been described as a unique opportunity to consider what sort of city we want to live in.

The draft Sheffield Plan was approved at a meeting of the full Council on 14 December. It sets out where 35,700 new homes, as well as business and other developments, will be built. Its policies will affect the quality of new developments, their impact on the natural environment, and how well they mitigate against climate change. There will now be a period of public consultation, and local climate and nature campaigners are encouraging everyone to respond.

Geoff Cox, from South Yorkshire Climate Alliance, said: “The draft Sheffield Plan is an incredibly important document affecting the future of the city. This consultation provides a crucial opportunity for the people of Sheffield to have their say about what sort of city we want to live in, and how we can ensure that it enables us to meet our net zero carbon target for 2030.

“The policies and priorities set out in the Plan will be used to make decisions on planning applications and new transport infrastructure. The Plan will affect what standards new homes are built to. It should set high expectations for the city, to benefit our communities and the climate.”

Lindy Stone, from Sheffield Friends of the Earth, said: “There are always competing interests when planning decisions are made. The Sheffield Plan will set out what should be prioritised. If we want a city where nature is not only protected but enhanced by new development, now is the time to say.”

Geoff Cox added: “The Climate Alliance will be meeting by zoom on 24th January to discuss the plan and how to respond. We welcome everyone to join us and find out more.”

The public consultation will run until 20 February 2023. The Plan is available to read online, and respond to, here:

https://haveyoursaysheffield.uk.engagementhq.com/draft-local-plan

Hard copies of the plan are available to view in the city’s libraries and FirstPoints.

A list of dates for public drop-in sessions are available here:

Details of South Yorkshire Climate Alliance’s online meeting can be found here:

