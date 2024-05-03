Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are no longer any Conservative councillors sitting on Sheffield City Council.

The results are in from the local elections 2024 - and there is, for the fourth year running, no overall majority party in the Steel City.

Sheffield has no overall majority party once again following the 2024 local elections.

Labour made several big gains, but not enough to give them a majority after losing seven senior members who left the party in October 2023 to stand as independents.

But one notable Labour victory was winning Stockbridge & Upper Don from the Tories by more than double - meaning there are no longer any Conservatives represented at Sheffield City Council.

Labour’s Mark Whittaker earned 2,399 votes, twice as many as the Tories’ Matthew Dixon with 1,341. Mr Dixon was standing in place of Conservative councillor Lewis Chinchen.

It comes as the Conservatives have suffered brutal results, and have lost 230 councillors , nationally, at time of writing with 58 out of 107 councils declared.

Labour’s gains in Sheffield include Birley, Park & Arbourthorne, Southey, Graves Park, Stocksbridge & Upper Don, Walkley and Southey.

Meanwhile, another seismic win was Independent candidate Qais Al-Ahdal taking Darnall from Labour with nearly twice as many votes.

And Green’s Peter Gilbert took Ecclesall off the Liberal Democrats Roger Davison.

Voter turnout was reportedly 31.87 per cent

The final results for Sheffield are:

Labour: 15 councillors elected in 2024, a change of +2, now with 35 councillors overall

Liberal Democrats: 7 councillors elected in 2024, a change of -2, now with 27 councillors overall Green: 6 councillors elected in 2024, a change of 0, now with 14 councillors overall

Independents: 1 councillor elected in 2024, a change of +1, now with 8 councillors overall