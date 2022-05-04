Voters will select one of their three ward councillors to represent their area on Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, and for a new South Yorkshire mayor.

There are 63 seats on Barnsley Council, and 32 are needed for a majority – Labour currently holds 49 seats, Lib Dems hold seven, Conservatives hold three and Independents hold three.

In Barnsley, there are 21 electoral wards, each represented by three councillors.

If you are voting in person at a polling station tomorrow, here is all you need to know.

Where can I vote in Barnsley?

If you have registered to vote, you should have received a poll card through the post from Barnsley Council, which will tell you where your polling station is.

Make sure you check your poll card before heading out to vote in case your polling station has changed since you last voted.

You can also find out where your polling station is on the Where Do I Vote? website, by entering your postcode.

Polling stations are open from 7 am until 10 pm, and you can vote at any time during this period.

What if I have Covid or have developed symptoms?

If you become unwell or are self-isolating as a result of Covid shortly before polling day, or on the day itself, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote before 5pm.

This means someone you trust can vote on your behalf – you can arrange this by calling the council’s electoral services team on 01226 773070.

What can I expect at the polling station?

Polling station staff will be on hand to greet you and invite you in as soon as polls open at 7am.

Staff will provide you with a ballot paper, listing who you can vote for.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Election is taking place on the same day, so you will be given two ballot papers – one for your choice of local councillor, and one for your choice of mayor.

Don’t write anything else on the paper, or your vote may not be counted.

If you make a mistake, let the polling station staff know and they can give you a replacement ballot paper.

Once you’re done, fold your completed ballot paper in half and put it in the ballot box.

If you’re not sure what to do or need any help, just ask the staff at the polling station – they will be happy to assist you.

Political discussion is not allowed inside and immediately around the polling station.

You shouldn’t take photos inside the polling station, but you are welcome to take photos outside the polling station.

You must not be accompanied into the polling booth by another adult, unless you have a disability, in which case you can take someone in to help you, or you can ask one of the polling station’s staff for their help.