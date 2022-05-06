Local elections 2022: LIVE South Yorkshire Mayoral election count takes place - following results of Sheffield and Barnsley local council elections

The South Yorkshire Mayoral election result is currently being counted and is expected to be announced this afternoon.

By Beth Kirkbride
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:50 am

Sheffield and Barnsley voters headed to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 5), casting their votes for local councillors as well as deciding who they want to be the next South Yorkshire Mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The local council results are now in in full – read and watch comment and analysis from the key players in the liveblog below.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral election count is taking place.

Voters went to the polls yesterday to decide seats in Barnsley and Sheffield council elections, and also selected a candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Local elections 2022: LIVE as Sheffield and Barnsley local council election results are revealed - with South Yorkshire Mayoral election results to follow

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:47

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:41

SOUTH YORKSHIRE MAYORAL ELECTION: Turnout rate revealed

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:47

Poll clerks have arrived for the South Yorkshire Mayoral count - and so has The Star’s Local democracy reporter

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:32

Sheffield Local Elections 2022: No overall control again as Labour, Greens and Lib Dems all have gains and losses

Sheffield Council today remains in no overall control for the second year running.

MORE HERE

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:17

Barnsley election results: What the votes cast in the 2022 local election mean for Barnsley Council

Labour lost three seats during the course of the night, and they now have 46 seats on the council, retaining control.

MORE HERE

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:17

Barnsley election results: These are the Barnsley councillors for 2022 as deputy council leader is unseated

Barnsley’s long-standing deputy leader has been unseated in the 2022 local elections.

MORE HERE

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:10

Sheffield elections 2022: full list of results for every council ward

Sheffield Council remains in no overall control for a second year after several key seats changed hands at the local elections.

MORE HERE

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:07

Sheffield election 2022: Green councillor Paul Turpin gives his verdict on night's results

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:07

Sheffield election 2022: Liberal Democrat Leader Shaffaq Mohammed talks about the Lib Dems' local election results in Sheffield

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:04

Sheffield election 2022: Labour Council Leader Terry Fox talks about the local election results in Sheffield

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:40

Local elections 2022: Sheffield results recapped

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
South YorkshireSheffieldBarnsleyMayor