Sheffield and Barnsley voters headed to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 5), casting their votes for local councillors as well as deciding who they want to be the next South Yorkshire Mayor.
The local council results are now in in full – read and watch comment and analysis from the key players in the liveblog below.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral election count is taking place.
Local elections 2022: LIVE as Sheffield and Barnsley local council election results are revealed - with South Yorkshire Mayoral election results to follow
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:47
SOUTH YORKSHIRE MAYORAL ELECTION: Turnout rate revealed
Poll clerks have arrived for the South Yorkshire Mayoral count - and so has The Star’s Local democracy reporter
Sheffield Local Elections 2022: No overall control again as Labour, Greens and Lib Dems all have gains and losses
Sheffield Council today remains in no overall control for the second year running.
Barnsley election results: What the votes cast in the 2022 local election mean for Barnsley Council
Barnsley election results: These are the Barnsley councillors for 2022 as deputy council leader is unseated
Barnsley’s long-standing deputy leader has been unseated in the 2022 local elections.
Sheffield elections 2022: full list of results for every council ward
Sheffield Council remains in no overall control for a second year after several key seats changed hands at the local elections.
Sheffield election 2022: Green councillor Paul Turpin gives his verdict on night's results
Sheffield election 2022: Liberal Democrat Leader Shaffaq Mohammed talks about the Lib Dems' local election results in Sheffield
Sheffield election 2022: Labour Council Leader Terry Fox talks about the local election results in Sheffield
Local elections 2022: Sheffield results recapped
Page 1 of 5