Labour leader of the council, Cllr Terry Fox, say the council has ‘almost nothing left to cut’ after a decade of public spending pressures. Committees are deciding how to cope with a budget shortfall of £18m because of government cutbacks, rising energy prices and increased pay for staff.

Speaking after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned yesterday (Thursday, October 20) after just 44 days in office, Cllr Fox said: “It’s not just Truss the country needs out. It’s the entire Conservative government. We need a general election – now.

‘Almost nothing left to cut’

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who quit yesterday after just 44 days in office. Her departure sparked calls by politicians including Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox for an immediate general election

“But I don’t see the Tories doing this any time soon though. They’ll likely cling to power however than can, even without a mandate.

“We might be stuck with the incoming PM for a short while, and I hope that as a matter of priority they get to grips with the cost-of-living crisis, and the disastrous self-inflicted economic damage made by the Conservatives.

“But increased austerity and savage cuts to services mustn’t be the answer.

“The council simply has almost nothing left to cut. We’ve lost over a third of our budget over the last decade. That’s around £300 million less for the city’s public services.