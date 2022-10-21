News you can trust since 1887
Liz Truss resignation: Sheffield Council leader says ‘increased austerity and savage cuts’ no answer to cost-of-living crisis

The leader of Sheffield City Council says the incoming Tory government must avoid ‘increased austerity and savage cuts’ as a reaction to the cost-of-living crisis and called for a general election.

By Julia Armstrong, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 11:52am

Labour leader of the council, Cllr Terry Fox, say the council has ‘almost nothing left to cut’ after a decade of public spending pressures. Committees are deciding how to cope with a budget shortfall of £18m because of government cutbacks, rising energy prices and increased pay for staff.

Speaking after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned yesterday (Thursday, October 20) after just 44 days in office, Cllr Fox said: “It’s not just Truss the country needs out. It’s the entire Conservative government. We need a general election – now.

‘Almost nothing left to cut’

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who quit yesterday after just 44 days in office. Her departure sparked calls by politicians including Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox for an immediate general election

“But I don’t see the Tories doing this any time soon though. They’ll likely cling to power however than can, even without a mandate.

“We might be stuck with the incoming PM for a short while, and I hope that as a matter of priority they get to grips with the cost-of-living crisis, and the disastrous self-inflicted economic damage made by the Conservatives.

“But increased austerity and savage cuts to services mustn’t be the answer.

Liz Truss resignation: Sheffield politicians call for general election over ‘rev...

“The council simply has almost nothing left to cut. We’ve lost over a third of our budget over the last decade. That’s around £300 million less for the city’s public services.

“But the best way a new PM can help Sheffield is by calling a general election so a Labour government can come in and clear up the mess the Tories have made for the last 12 years.”

Read this: Fury and bullying claims as anti-fracking MP votes against ban

Read this: Anger as bus cut hits council estate

