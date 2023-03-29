News you can trust since 1887
Lidl withdraws Swallownest application after notice it would be declined

Lidl bosses say they withdrew their application for a new supermarket in Swallownest after ‘receiving notification from Rotherham Council that the proposals would be declined’.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST

The retailer first applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket in 2020, but the plans were rejected by RMBC on the grounds of the “detrimental” impact the new store would have on businesses in the village.

Application for new Lidl in Swallownest withdrawn
A second application was submitted in 2022 for the same site, which Lidl bosses said would create up to 40 jobs, and provide new facilities for the nearby Miners Welfare Club.

However, the second application was withdrawn on March 21, 2023.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “We’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw our plans for a new Lidl on Rotherham Road in Swallownest.

“Our plans for a new store in Swallownest had strong support from the community and over the years our teams have worked incredibly hard to explore all opportunities to secure planning permission for a new Lidl store.

“Had the plans been approved, this project would have resulted in big benefits for the local area, including new jobs and investment into Swallownest Miners Welfare to help them revitalise their facilities. This is on top of enhanced choice and convenient access to Lidl’s high quality, best value products.

“However, despite a previous recommendation for approval, we regrettably received notification from Rotherham Council that the proposals would be declined under delegated authority. As a result we have made the difficult decision to withdraw our application.”

