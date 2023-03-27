A controversial planning application for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest has been withdrawn.

The retailer first applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket in 2020, but the plans were rejected by RMBC on the grounds of the “detrimental” impact the new store would have on businesses in the village.

A second application was submitted in 2022 for the same site, which Lidl bosses said would create up to 40 jobs, and provide new facilities for the nearby Miners Welfare Club.

However, the second application was withdrawn on March 21, 2023.

Residents have submitted more than 300 comments to Rotherham Council, with some objecting to the plans on the grounds of air quality, effects on current shops in the area, road safety, and increased congestion.

One resident wrote: “There are already sufficient convenience stores situated in the village and surrounding area.

“The volume of traffic in the area will increase, leading to more congestion, which will have a detrimental impact on the air quality.”

Another added: “We already have a new supermarket less than a mile away, and so surely a fourth would undoubtedly damage Swallownest’s existing central shopping area.”

However, some residents supported the plans, hoping for a new discount supermarket in the area during the cost of living crisis, as well as more jobs and increased choice.

Some residents also supported Lidl’s plans to improve sports club facilities in the area.

One wrote: “Many residents need more choices as the cost of living increases.

