News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
19 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Application for new Lidl in Swallownest withdrawn

A controversial planning application for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest has been withdrawn.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:46 BST

The retailer first applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket in 2020, but the plans were rejected by RMBC on the grounds of the “detrimental” impact the new store would have on businesses in the village.

A second application was submitted in 2022 for the same site, which Lidl bosses said would create up to 40 jobs, and provide new facilities for the nearby Miners Welfare Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the second application was withdrawn on March 21, 2023.

Most Popular
A controversial planning application for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest has been withdrawn.
A controversial planning application for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest has been withdrawn.
A controversial planning application for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest has been withdrawn.

Residents have submitted more than 300 comments to Rotherham Council, with some objecting to the plans on the grounds of air quality, effects on current shops in the area, road safety, and increased congestion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One resident wrote: “There are already sufficient convenience stores situated in the village and surrounding area.

“The volume of traffic in the area will increase, leading to more congestion, which will have a detrimental impact on the air quality.”

Another added: “We already have a new supermarket less than a mile away, and so surely a fourth would undoubtedly damage Swallownest’s existing central shopping area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, some residents supported the plans, hoping for a new discount supermarket in the area during the cost of living crisis, as well as more jobs and increased choice.

Some residents also supported Lidl’s plans to improve sports club facilities in the area.

One wrote: “Many residents need more choices as the cost of living increases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A new Lidl at this central location will give job opportunities [to] local people, and….the local sports hub at the Miners Welfare Club will benefit greatly.”

LidlResidentsRotherham Council