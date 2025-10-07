A scheme designed to improve housing conditions and crackdown on anti-social behaviour is set to be considered by Rotherham Council.

At its meeting on October 20, the Council’s cabinet will be asked to consider the introduction of new ‘Selective Licensing’ designations, which, if approved, would require landlords in specific areas of Rotherham to apply for a licence before renting out properties, funding proactive inspections and helping ensure homes meet essential safety and management standards.

The council said the previous scheme, which ran from 2020 to April 2025, delivered significant results.

Over 2,300 properties were inspected, requiring landlords to address more than 8,000 hazards.

One in seven were found to have the most serious ‘Category 1’ hazards.

A total of 155 Emergency Prohibition Notices were issued in circumstances where properties were deemed unsafe for habitation.

More than 2,000 cases of anti-social behaviour and nuisance were addressed, and £40 million worth of illegal cannabis grows were seized.

The council said 15 successful prosecutions were undertaken, while a further 23 cases are ongoing.

If approved, the new scheme will be introduced next year and run until 2031.

It will cover areas including Rotherham town centre, Eastwood, Clifton, Boston Castle, Masbrough, Kimberworth, Thurcroft, Dinnington, Brinsworth, and Parkgate - all identified as having poor property conditions or high levels of deprivation.

Landlords with a track record of providing good quality properties will be entitled to significant discounts on fees.

Councillor Linda Beresford, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: “The simple truth is that in some parts of the borough, too many private tenants are living in unsafe and poorly maintained properties.

“Dangerous electrical connections, damaged walls and ceilings, even on one occasion a property with everything including the toilet in just one room - no one should have to live like that.

“Poor housing has knock on effects for people’s health and the state of the wider community. There are honourable exceptions, but too often landlords in these areas have been too slow to step up and meet their responsibilities.

“We’ve listened carefully to feedback from landlords and residents, particularly around concerns about cost - both to landlords and the potential impact on tenants.

“So our plans include significant discounts for proven responsible landlords. The worst case scenario for tenants living in these properties, even if the full cost is passed on to them, is an increase in rents of less than £1 per week. But the flip side of this is that the costs of the scheme will fall disproportionately on those who try to opt out of their legal responsibilities.

“We also heard from residents who felt we had not got the boundaries quite right, so we’ve looked closely and made changes as a result.

“In the end though we won’t resile from our obligations to tenants and communities who are left at the sharp end of poor housing. Ultimately this is about working together to create safer, healthier communities.”

Anyone renting a property in Rotherham who has concerns about property conditions can report concerns via the Council website: www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form/810