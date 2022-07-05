Plain clothed police and security guard deployed to tackle anti-social behaviour at Swinton Library

Swinton Library and Precinct has seen “repeated damage to the windows at the library and adjacent buildings,” and has “historically been an attractive place for young people to gravitate.”

According to a report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, “Plain clothed operations have taken place by the local neighbourhood team and weekly pop in police stations are taking place at the library.

“RMBC have employed a security guard to work within the library.”

A neighbourhood youth engagement officer will also work with Swinton Comprehensive School to identify the youngsters and warn them of the consequences of ASB and crime.