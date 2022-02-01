Neepsend and Devonshire Quarter were mentioned as two areas within the city which the money could help transform by bringing brownfield sites back into use, so we headed to the latter to see how people there thought the cash could best be spent.

Most of the people we spoke to in Sheffield’s popular alternative quarter around Devonshire Green were still unsure as to what the Levelling Up scheme actually entails.

However, the consensus among those who were in the know was that the money should be spent on ensuring local businesses get the appropriate support from Sheffield Council in order to stay up and running.

Tim Clayson, a 21-year-old University of Sheffield student, gave his views about how new Levelling Up funding announced for Sheffield should be spent

Division Street, which runs alongside Devonshire Green, is home to many local independent businesses and shop-owners on the street feel that the money should go into keeping the

existing businesses afloat as too many shops are closing too soon.

Residents also highlighted the need to both keep and bring more young people into the area through investment in free activities such as the skate park in Devonshire Green, suggesting

that ensuring that young people frequented the area would contribute to the success of businesses in the area.

Amy, who works at an independent vintage shop called Vulgar on Division Street, said: “I’d hope that they’d put some money into independent retail in Sheffield because it’s just getting worse and worse at the moment.

“Shops are closing left, right and centre, especially in the independent quarters.”

Tim Clayson, a 21-year-old University of Sheffield student, also believes that ‘too many shops are closing too soon’.

Heidi, who owns Black Tourmaline Alternative Fashion on Division Street, says more free activities for younger people are needed.

“If you give them free things to do it keeps them from doing things that they really shouldn’t be doing,” she said.

“If you put them in areas like ours where there is a big alternative scene, it keeps them frequenting the businesses so it brings us traction as well. As long as they’re kept in the area,