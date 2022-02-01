Tesco is axing the fledgling discount chain, which was created to win back shoppers from Aldi and Lidl, less than four years after it was launched.

After opening just 13 stores nationwide, the supermarket giant has announced it will convert six of them into main Tesco stores and cut the rest.

Sheffield’s branch in Kilner Way Retail Park off Halifax Road, which opened its doors in 2019, will become a large Tesco, while the Jack’s store in Barnsley is set to close.

Some 130 jobs will be impacted nationwide. Staff at Jack’s stores that are being converted will be automatically offered new in-store roles.

Tesco insisted the Jack’s venture had helped it to win over new customers from its competitors.

Jason Tarry, the chief executive of Tesco UK and Ireland, said: “We have learnt a huge amount from Jack’s and this has helped Tesco become more competitive, more efficient and strengthened our value proposition, including through the launch of Aldi price match.”

The discount chain had been named after Tesco founder Jack Cohen, which the supermarket giant said had ‘championed value for customers and changed the face of British shopping’.

This is the full list of Jack’s stores which are set to close, as confirmed by Tesco on Monday, January 31:

Hull

St Helens

Walton

Castle Bromwich

Middlewich

Barnsley

Liverpool North.

These are the Jack's outlets which will become large Tesco stores:

Chatteris

Immingham

Edgehill

Rubery

Sheffield