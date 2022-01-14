Silverdale could expand to 1,672 pupils but it’s an initial plan and there are no details about any extensions to the school or new additional buildings.

Sheffield Council says secondary school places across the city are tight until 2024 when a reduction in pupil population will start to create a citywide surplus.

Sheffield Council and Silverdale secondary school are looking at whether the school could expand to take hundreds more pupils

But within the south west of the city, the demand is set to continue until the end of the decade.

Silverdale and King Ecgbert have been in ongoing negotiations with Sheffield Council about expanding.

Officers now want to look at the cost, timescales and risks associated with increasing the capacity at Silverdale.

What’s the plan for Silverdale?

Expand the school by an additional 300 places Y7-11 to a total of 1,200

Y7-11 would increase from 180 to 240 per year

An additional 96 post-16 places would make a total of 472 post-16 students

There would be 30 places specifically for post-16 SEND students.

The current hearing impaired unit would remain at 37 places

It takes the total school capacity to 1,672 places overall

Officers say if Silverdale and King Ecgbert were permanently expanded, inner city catchment children would be more able to obtain a place, maintaining diversity.

Why are south west secondary schools full?

Births in Sheffield rose by 25 per cent between 2002 and 2012 but demand for secondary school places is not evenly distributed across the city.

An additional 535 Y7-11 places are needed in the south west but these schools have now reached their maximum capacity.

Schools will not be able to absorb the increasing demand over the next decade within existing accommodation and there are also health and safety concerns around building capacity, particularly with corridor space.

Education officers have been working with the Secondary Heads Partnership to look at both short and long term solutions.

The school will carry out the feasibility project directly with a £100,000 grant from Sheffield Council.