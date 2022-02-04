The Sue Gray report confirmed that the Metropolitan Police will investigate a party that Ms Josephs attended at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020.

She was working as director general of the Covid Taskforce and held leaving drinks before starting her new role at Sheffield Council.

Kate Josephs outside 10 Downing Street.

Ms Josephs will remain on paid leave from her £190,000 job while this new independent investigation is carried out. She has already been on leave for three weeks.

A cross party committee of councillors is due to appoint the investigator, who has not been named. They will report back to the committee once their findings are complete.

The committee is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, February 8 and the council says there will be no further details until then.

Council Leader Terry Fox said: “The committee has come to the conclusion that an independent investigation is needed, and we will share further information on that after they have met next week.

“We have seen a real strength of feeling in Sheffield and I absolutely understand that. I want to assure residents that the council remains as focused as ever on delivering for people.”

The authority is currently being led by executive directors and other senior officers.

The Sue Grey report

The report outlines 16 parties including: “17 December 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official. Restrictions on gatherings of two or more people applied in London through December 2020.”

Four parties will not be subject to a police investigation – but the one on December 17 will.

Ms Josephs released a statement and apologised just minutes before a national newspaper published the story on January 14.

She had repeatedly denied to local journalists that she had been involved in any Downing Street parties.