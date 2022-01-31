Sue Gray report latest: Sheffield Council chief executive Kate Josephs must resign or be suspended, says Peer

The Sue Gray report says the Met Police will investigate the party CEO Kate Josephs attended at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020.

Ms Josephs was working as director general of the Covid Taskforce and held leaving drinks before starting her new role at Sheffield Council.

Lord Paul Scriven says the council is now in a “farcical” position.

“Their CEO is subject to a Metropolitan Police investigation about attending a party that clearly reached the threshold for a criminal investigation.

“If Ms Josephs had any sense of ethics, she would now hand in her resignation. If she refuses to do that, Council Leader Terry Fox needs to show his leadership qualities and suspend her pending this investigation.”

It’s believed to be the first time ever that a Sheffield Council chief executive has been the subject of a police investigation. She is currently on paid leave from her £190,000 job.

Lord Scriven added: “This is costing taxpayers thousands of pounds in her salary while she is on leave, and in legal fees as the council tries to deal with such a serious offence.

“The cross party council committee that was set up should now bring in an independent investigator to deal with this as a formal disciplinary procedure.”

Sheffield Council has been approached for a comment.

What did the Sue Gray report find?

The Sue Gray report outlines 16 parties including: “17 December 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official. Restrictions on gatherings of two or more people applied in London through December 2020.”

It goes on to say four parties will not be subject to a police investigation – but the one on December 17 will.