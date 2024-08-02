John Cornwell: Tributes to politician behind Sheffield's cheap bus fares, Lyceum and Leadmill
Some of Sheffield’s most famous politicians have paid tribute to former Sheffield teacher and South Yorkshire County Council deputy leader John Cornwell, who died in July.
During his time at the authority, he played a major role in bringing in fares which were pegged at 2p for youngsters and were subsidised for adults.
He also played a big role in setting up Rother Valley Country Park.
The former Ecclesfield School teacher was on the county council from 1973 until 1986, and during that period was also involved with work to set up Rother Valley Country Park on a former mining site, setting up The Leadmill, and work to restore the Lyceum Theatre.
He also served as chairman of the governors at King Edward VII School, was a member of the Football Trust, vice chair of the Yorkshire and Humberside Sports Council and the Yorkshire Tourist Board, The Arts Council of Great Britain. the Sheffield Theatres Trust and was a co-ordinator for the World Student Games when they were held in Sheffield in 1991. He also wrote a string of books on topics including King Edwards VII School, and had a role with Sheffield Eagles rugby league club.
Former home secretary David Blunkett said: “I have appreciated all he has done over so many years – The City Council, the County Council, all the writing, the material for celebrations and events.
“I go back so far to those early days of the early 1970s on Sheffield City Council, fighting massive, overblown road proposals; the demolition of decent houses to build concrete blocks and then the battle for the transport policy; for John’s work on leisure and the creation of Rother Valley and much more.”
Former sports minister Richard Caborn added: “My friend and comrade John Cornwell never ceased to amaze.
“My many hours of interesting and challenging discussion with John really help me understand why he was an excellent writer but why he went into politics, why he had very strong beliefs about injustice and fairness, why he wanted to change an unfair order and get a better deal for ordinary people, which he did in many ways.”
“John’s values of fairness and opportunity for all were really demonstrated in the work he did when he was the deputy leader of SY CC not only did he drive the hard economic and social agenda but on two great loves of his life sport and the arts he had the opportunity to serve on the Sports Council and Arts Council which he did with great distinction.
“John was a very interesting and good man, a man of strong views and sound values.”
