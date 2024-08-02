Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He played a key role in bringing in South Yorkshire’s famous cheap bus fares of the 1970s and 80s.

Some of Sheffield’s most famous politicians have paid tribute to former Sheffield teacher and South Yorkshire County Council deputy leader John Cornwell, who died in July.

During his time at the authority, he played a major role in bringing in fares which were pegged at 2p for youngsters and were subsidised for adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also played a big role in setting up Rother Valley Country Park.

John Cornwell with one of the books he wrote. Photo: Steve Parkin, National World | National World

The former Ecclesfield School teacher was on the county council from 1973 until 1986, and during that period was also involved with work to set up Rother Valley Country Park on a former mining site, setting up The Leadmill, and work to restore the Lyceum Theatre.

He also served as chairman of the governors at King Edward VII School, was a member of the Football Trust, vice chair of the Yorkshire and Humberside Sports Council and the Yorkshire Tourist Board, The Arts Council of Great Britain. the Sheffield Theatres Trust and was a co-ordinator for the World Student Games when they were held in Sheffield in 1991. He also wrote a string of books on topics including King Edwards VII School, and had a role with Sheffield Eagles rugby league club.

Former home secretary David Blunkett said: “I have appreciated all he has done over so many years – The City Council, the County Council, all the writing, the material for celebrations and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go back so far to those early days of the early 1970s on Sheffield City Council, fighting massive, overblown road proposals; the demolition of decent houses to build concrete blocks and then the battle for the transport policy; for John’s work on leisure and the creation of Rother Valley and much more.”

Former sports minister Richard Caborn added: “My friend and comrade John Cornwell never ceased to amaze.

“My many hours of interesting and challenging discussion with John really help me understand why he was an excellent writer but why he went into politics, why he had very strong beliefs about injustice and fairness, why he wanted to change an unfair order and get a better deal for ordinary people, which he did in many ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John’s values of fairness and opportunity for all were really demonstrated in the work he did when he was the deputy leader of SY CC not only did he drive the hard economic and social agenda but on two great loves of his life sport and the arts he had the opportunity to serve on the Sports Council and Arts Council which he did with great distinction.

“John was a very interesting and good man, a man of strong views and sound values.”