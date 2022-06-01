Investment of £13m into Barnsley council homes investment agreed

A report to Barnsley council’s cabinet states that BMBC first met the decent homes standard for all of its stock in December 2010, having delivered a £300M capital programme between 2004 and 2010 to achieve this.

The standard, set by the government, requires all properties to meet criteria such as a kitchen under 20 years old, a bathroom under 30 years old, effective insulation and efficient heating.

£1.5m of the investment will be used to fully or partially replace kitchens and bathrooms, and upgrade windows and doors.

A £13m investment into council homes in Barnsley has been agreed today (June 1).

£2.5m will also be set aside for major adaptations for tenants with special needs, such as level access showers and entrance ramps.

During today’s cabinet meeting (June 1), Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture said: “The report also touches upon sustainability and explains how the contract is positively benefiting Barnsley, via its commitment to recycling, tree planting ,and the installation of more energy efficient boilers.

Coun Frost added that BMBC ” wouldn’t have been able to make this huge capital investment in the stock” if they had not increased rent.

Barnsley Council approved plans to increase rents by four per cent for council tenants in February.