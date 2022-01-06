Barnsley Council tenants set for rent increase

The increase, which puts a one per cent rise on top of an inflation figure of three percent, would add an average of £3.35 per week to rent bills.

This is the maximum that rents can be increased in 2022/23 in line withGovernment policy.

The proposals are set to be presented to Barnsley Council’s cabinet at their next meeting on January 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals are set to be presented to Barnsley Council's cabinet at their next meeting on January 12.

If approved as part of the budget, the increase would raise the average weekly council rent from £81.76 to £85.11

A report to cabinet states that a programme to upgrade the energy efficiency of council homes will focus on households that are experiencing fuelpoverty.