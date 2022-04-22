‘I can wake up the sleeping giant’ – Why David Bettney of the SDP thinks he should be the next South Yorkshire mayor

Here is David Bettney from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) …

“I want to bring my drive, passion and life-long experience as a businessman to help South Yorkshire achieve its full economic potential.

“The most important item on my agenda is the South Yorkshire economy. Once our economic strategy is in place we can develop the adult skills and transport links necessary for successful businesses and local demands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bettney is the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate

“We can put long term, well paid manufacturing jobs in place and seriously start spending the money necessary to regenerate our much neglected small towns and villages as well as fund community projects.

“When the overall GDP of an area goes up it creates this trickle down effect — small businesses start to flourish, charities receive extra donations and a pride in the local area causes antisocial behaviour to drop.

“If elected I want to put my energies into building a more caring, prosperous, and forward-thinking South Yorkshire.

“South Yorkshire is a sleeping giant but together on May 5, we can wake up this giant and make South Yorkshire the design and production hub for the UK.

“If you don’t vote differently, nothing different will ever happen.”

The full list of candidates are: