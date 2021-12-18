Human rights groups protest Nationality and Borders bill outside Sheffield Town Hall

Members of Sheffield Trade Union Council (TUC), Sheffield Say No To Racism, Extinction Rebellion, Green and Labour Party councillors, and Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake attended the protest today (December 18).

Protesters were concerned that the Nationality and Borders bill will create a hostile environment for refugees and asylum seekers coming to the UK, and make those already living in the UK less secure.

Section 9 of the bill would allow the government to strip a naturalised Brit of their citizenship without notice if it is not reasonably practicable to give notice, or if it is in the interest of national security, diplomatic relations, or in the public interest.

A crowd of people gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall to protest the Nationality and Borders bill.

Speaking at the event, Olivia Blake said: “There is so much wrong with this bill. It will put the UK behind the rest of the world in how we deal with asylum. Some of the worst parts of it make it more difficult for children so find sanctuary and make it hard for people who come here by difficult means to find asylum.

"The government is seeking to divide our city, create tension, and make sure we blame the wrong people for our problems.”

The bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons on December 8 with 298 votes for and 231 against, and will have its second reading at the House of Lords on January 5.

Sheffield Say No To Racism raised money at the protest to help the roughly 300 refugees being housed in hotels across the city.

Public artwork on the street outside Sheffield Town Hall reads "Sheffield city of sanctuary", and "refugees welcome here."

Speaking at the protest, a Say No To Racism organiser said: “If you think this is just about refugees and asylum seekers, you are very wrong. This is about all of us – this bill can strip citizenship from up to six million people. Look at what Boris Johnson did to the Windrush generation, he will do the same to you if you let him. Shame on the government and shame on Priti Patel.”

The government believes that the bill will make the system fairer and more effective so that those in genuine need of asylum can be better protected and supported.