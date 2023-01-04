Concern Sheffield voters will be put off 2023 local elections by new ID law

Concern was raised that new rules requiring voters to show photographic identification at polling booths will put many off voting.

The government introduced the new law which will come into effect for the next local elections on May 4 despite there being no evidence of much electoral fraud, according to the Electoral Commission.

At the latest full council meeting, Labour council candidates John Wright and Matthew Killeya warned it could put voters who are younger, on lower-incomes or from minority backgrounds off voting and pile pressure on the council which is already under serious financial strain.

Mr Killeya said: “It’s nothing short of voter suppression. In addition it is being rushed through and I, like many people, am concerned that many voters will be disenfranchised simply because they aren’t aware of the changes or don’t have valid ID.

“I’m particularly worried about younger voters specifically because there are far fewer valid forms of ID available to them. As has so often happened in the past few years, this council will be left to pick up the pieces of our Tory government’s incompetence. In this case, for those people who don’t have valid ID it will become the duty of local councils to issue electoral ID documents so these people can vote.

“Has the council started preparations for photo ID and are officers confident they have sufficient resources to implement this scheme, particularly given the lack of time they have been given by the government to prepare and given the lack of clarity on the rules?”

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said the government provided “nowhere near” the amount of funding needed to support people through this.

But assured those without ID will be able to apply online or in person for an ID certificate from January 16.

He said: “I too am really concerned about the situation. I am getting regular briefings by officers and the electoral office on this.”

The council is also planning staff training and a communications campaign.

Coun Fox added: “As with all elections, one of our core objectives for May 2023 will be to ensure that everyone who is registered to vote is able to cast a vote.”

The Local Government Association (LGA) recently warned the change should be delayed until after May.

Councillor James Jamieson, chairman of the LGA, said: “It is a fundamental part of the democratic process that elections can run smoothly and effectively where every citizen is able to exercise their right to vote.

“While we accept that voter ID has now been legislated for, electoral administrators and returning officers should be given the appropriate time, resource, clarity and detailed guidance to implement any changes to the electoral process without risking access to the vote.

“We are concerned there is insufficient time to do this ahead of the May 2023 elections.”

Why is the government introducing voter identification?

The government said there is currently an “inexcusable” potential for someone to cast another’s vote at the polling station.

It added: “Stealing someone’s vote is stealing their voice. Voter fraud is a crime that we cannot allow room for, so the government is stamping out any potential for it to take place in elections.”

