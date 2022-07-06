House clearance teams tackling filthy and fire-damaged homes in Sheffield praised for professionalism

The professionalism of house clearing teams in ‘often distressing situations’ has been praised by a Sheffield City Council boss.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 10:52 am

Richard Eyre hailed the ‘amazing difference’ workers made in vacant homes and sometimes while the tenant is still there.

He posted photos showing fire-damaged, rubbish-strewn and mouldy homes – and four members of the House Clearance Teams in white boiler suits.

This is what a house clearance teams in Sheffield have faced

Mr Eyre, is the council’s director of street scene and regulations.

He wrote: “Out with our house clearance teams today. Absolutely amazed at the difference they make to homes of some of our most vulnerable residents.

“Working in often distressing situations and not knowing what dangers may be hidden, they show the upmost empathy and professionalism and wow what a difference they make when the leave. Thanks to Phil, Steve, Dan, Adam and Dean.”

And he urged people not to judge tenants.

He added: “We don’t know what’s happening in peoples lives and why they live like this nor should we judge.

“The team do vacants left like this, but quite often they go in whilst the tenant is still there and play a part in showing that the system does actually care.”

The council's website states there is a ‘growing demand for affordable housing’.

It adds: “We have embarked on an ambitious programme to deliver 3,100 additional new council homes by 2029 – a combination of new builds and purchased properties. Our aim is to provide more choice of good quality and affordable homes for current residents and those who choose to live and work here in the future.

“We are building new, environmentally-friendly council properties where we know there is high demand.”

