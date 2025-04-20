Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield MP has urged Parliament to rush through payment due to one of her constituents whose life was devastated by the Post Office scandal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, presented her argument to parliament in support of a retired postmistress from Parson Cross.

Both she and her husband were affected by the Horizon Post Office Scandal, which made national headlines last year following the release of the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fixed Sum Award is a £75,000 compensation payment available to those affected by the Horizon scandal, subject to eligibility and the confirmation of a Horizon shortfall.

Marie Tidball MP made her maiden speech to the House of Commons this week. | Parliament

Yet Marie’s constituent has yet to receive the promised sum.

She said in Parliament: “A retired Postmistress in my constituency who served our communities at the Post Office in Parson Cross from 1994 to 2002 was impacted by the Horizon scandal, leaving her mentally and physically unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has not been paid the compensation she is owed from the Fixed Sum Payment Scheme.

“Please can the Leader of the House advise me on how I can help my constituent and her husband Michael to expedite access to their compensation payment?”

In response, Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House of Commons, claimed that more than 5,000 victims have received compensation, going on to say ‘I’ll ensure that her case is expedited’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the exchange, Marie added: “I am pleased that the government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that those affected by the Horizon scandal, including my constituents, will receive compensation for the ordeal they went through.

“I’m working with those in government to do what I can to resolve this issue for my constituents.

“If you are a constituent and you would like my help, please get in touch with me at [email protected] with an outline of how you would like me to help, and I’ll do my very best.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.