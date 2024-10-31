An additional bonus for Sheffield and Greater Manchester not mentioned in Rachel Reeves’ speech has been found in budget documents

Rachel Reeves’ lengthy speech to the House of Commons on Wednesday outlined a number of localised opportunities, but there was only one explicit mention of Sheffield in her speech.

Rachel Reeves’ budget actually includes two specific references to Sheffield - after just one was made during her speech. | Getty Images

The chancellor referenced the “renewal” of the Supertram network when announcing a £1.3 billion investment in city region transport systems.

Nearby regions, like Greater Manchester, received significant boosts, including being one of two authorities to obtain “intergrated settlements”, or ‘single pot settlements’, from 2025/26. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard will have to wait unit 2026/27 before this authority will benefit.

It left some in Sheffield feeling the city had been overlooked. However, within the 170-page budget document there is one more reference to the city.

The budget papers outline the funding settlements with each government department and the final reference to Sheffield is found within the details for the Department for Transport (DfT).

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh’s department has agreed on a £30bn settlement with the treasury.

Part of this funding will be spent on delivering “growth enhancing major transport projects”, including money to be invested on the A57.

Department for Transport money will be spent improving journey times on the A57 between Sheffield and Manchester. | Derbyshire Council

The document reads: “Work will start in the coming weeks to improve journey times between Sheffield and Greater Manchester”.

It refers to the ‘Snake Pass’ which winds through the Peak District and connecting the two cities by road.

The A57, and the section known as Snake Pass, is the only direct road link between the two cities. However, it is regularly shut at points for repairs due to land movements, or other issues with the route.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out Labour's priorities in its first budget in 14 years.

Labour’s budget, the first to be delivered by a woman, included big investments in education, the NHS and defence.

Mayor Coppard said the budget was “good for South Yorkshire” in an interview with The Star shortly after Reeves’ speech concluded.

He said single pot settlements would help reduce red tape on what his office could spend government money on, providing more flexibility for the region.

Sheffield City Council said it was “cautiously positive” following the budget, which also announced £1.3bn for councils including £600million for social care and £230m to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Councillor Zahira Naz, chair of the Finance and Performance Committee, said: “The budget recognises the challenging financial situation facing the local government sector - including in Sheffield - and wider public services.

“Although the specific impacts of the budget for the city council are still not known in detail, we are cautiously positive following the Chancellor's speech earlier. The specific recognition of the pressure facing the special educational needs and disabilities system is welcome, as is the additional funding announced for social care and tackling homelessness, which are all key areas of demand pressure for the council.”

£500m was also announced for the roads budget next year, specifically for repairing potholes.