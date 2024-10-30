Rachel Reeves' budget is 'good for South Yorkshire' says Mayor Oliver Coppard as red tape for spending slashed
The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced a mass of changes in the budget on Wednesday including investment for transport, namely Sheffield Supertram, hikes in employers national insurance rates and a cut on draught tax, which should save pub-goers a penny on their pints.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard spoke to reporters after the budget and declared it was “good for South Yorkshire”.
The budget included a “single pot settlement”, which is hoped will reduced “red tape” on what the mayor can spend government money on - as current funding is allocated in specific pots, with specific purposes, with little wiggle room for regional leaders.
