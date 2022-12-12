Heeley City Farm in Sheffield is set to axe almost half its staff to survive the cost-of-living crisis.

The much-loved charity is seeking 18 redundancies from among 40 staff to save money. Bosses say it has been hit by rising prices, the end of Government Covid support and business continuity funds, as well as the end of grants for food growing. Closure was considered before a four-strong board of trustees backed a ‘financial rescue plan’.

But shattered staff claim it has been drawn up without consulting long-standing workers or using their experience in applying for a wide range of grants.

The new chair, Dave Clarson, said “After three decades of working to help build Sheffield’s modern voluntary sector, I am determined to help save one of Sheffield’s most loved and valued institutions. Like many local charities, we have a difficult road ahead of us. The farm is rich with potential, but our first task is to survive. This means costs must be cut, and with deep regret for the people involved, some jobs will be lost.

Heeley City Farm

“An invitation to express interest in voluntary redundancies is being sought from staff, and all options will be considered to avoid compulsory redundancies.”

Mr Clarson also appeared to say the cafe and garden centre were closed. He added: “The café and the garden centre do provide a community service, however, we also need our commercial services to contribute to the charity’s finances. A new approach is needed to address this, and we do envisage the café re-opening in some form during 2023.

“Heeley City Farm is facing a major challenge and I ask local people to support us as we take measures to ensure the farm can play its part in the future of our city; the farm’s trustees will make further announcements on sustaining it in 2023.”

Heeley City Farm, on Richards Road, is built on land that used to be houses. In 1963, Sheffield City Council approved plans for a bypass through Heeley to run parallel to London Road, below Anns Road. Residents campaigned against it and in 1978 the plan was dropped. Today, the farm also has an environmental visitor centre, play area, animals, cafe, garden centre and recycling facilities.

