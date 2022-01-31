Health inequalities to be tackled as life expectancy in Barnsley is below national average

A report by Dr Andy Snell, a public health consultant at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, states that Barnsley face “stark inequalities” when compared to other areas of the country.

Barnsley is ranked as the 39th most deprived area in England out of 326 local authorities, and 25 per cent of children in Barnsley are living in poverty, according to data from Public Health England from 2020.

The report states that as the “disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its roots in the social and economic structure of our societybecomes increasingly clear, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Barnsley place partners must respond.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Existing services will also be "enhanced", to reduce inequalities in access to care.

Analysis by the Trust found that those from the most deprived areas of Barnsley are less likely to attend Barnsley Hospital for planned care, and those from the most deprived areas make up the majority of urgent and emergency attendances and admissions.

Life expectancy varies greatly across the borough, from 82.8 years for males in Penistone, compared to 75 years for males in Kingstone.

The action plan states that the Trust, along with BMBC and other partners establish new services, to prevent the onset, progression and impacts ofdisease through early intervention, “narrowing the inequality gap in the healthy life expectancy of the Barnsley population”.

Existing services, will also be “enhanced”, to reduce inequalities in access to care.