Have your say on warehouse plans at former South Yorkshire colliery

A full application has been submitted for 85,000 sq ft of storage and distribution warehouse space off Mansfield Road, which was formerly Waleswood Colliery.

The scheme, named Vector 31 West, is bordered by Gulliver’s Valley and Greencore.

Outline consent for the scheme, was secured in April 2021 by Network Space, and if approved, the warehouse will be occupied by “a logistics occupier who [is] globally recognised”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the warehouse, the site will consist of 113 car parking spaces including 24 electric vehicle charging spaces, 28 van spaces, and 19 HGV spaces.

As well as the warehouse, the site will consist of 113 car parking spaces including 24 electric vehicle charging spaces, 28 van spaces, and 19 HGV spaces.

Planning documents state that a new vehicular access will still be taken from Mansfield Road, and the developers have proposed to build a new spine road, connecting with the existing spine road, maintaining the access to Greencore.

Transport assessments, undertaken as part of the plans, show that although the proposals would lead to an increase of traffic during “critical weekday periods”, levels of traffic at J31 of the M1 “does not result inthe degradation or worsening of the operation of the junction when compared to the level of operation already considered, and approved, under the previous outline planning permission.”

Documents also state that “no further assessment is required for junctions located along the A618 and A57.”

As well as the warehouse, the site will consist of 113 car parking spaces including 24 electric vehicle charging spaces, 28 van spaces, and 19 HGV spaces.