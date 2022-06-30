Ground broken at £5.4m business centre in Rotherham

Manvers Incubation Hub will provide office and workshop accommodation designed to help micro or start-up businesses grow.

Led by Rotherham Council, and with Esh Construction as the main contractor, the facility will feature 20 workshops, 16 office units and 2 laboratories for 38 businesses.

Rotherham Councils’ Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy Cllr Denise Lelliott, Esh Operations Manager Andrew Schofield, Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director, Planning, Regeneration & Transport, Simon Moss and Esh Senior Site Manager, Simon Rothery. Photo credit: Andrew Heptinstall Photography Ltd

This second phase will build on the success of the nearby Century Business Centre which was constructed in 2000 and has since helped over 300 businesses.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “Providing high-quality office and workshop accommodation is important for attracting and growing businesses to Rotherham.

“The Century Business Centre site has been an undoubted success over the past couple of decades, so it is exciting to break ground as construction begins on this new business incubation hub at Century Business Park.”

Esh Construction was appointed as design and build contractor after the scheme was procured by YORhub’s YORbuild2 framework and will work in partnership with The Harris Partnership and RWO Associates.

Andrew Schofield, Esh’s operations manager, said: “We are delighted to get work underway on this key facility for local businesses, which will in turn contribute to a boost in local employment and the economy.

“As a business we are committed to delivering social and economic value in the communities where we operate. Throughout this development we will engage with local schools, offer work experience opportunities and support training for apprentices on site.”