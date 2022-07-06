Green light for new development of 40 homes in Barnsley

The homes will be built on the 1.3ha site of “undeveloped land” to the side and rear of a terrace of properties at 50 to 56 High Street.

Access will be taken from a t-junction off High Street, along with proposed alterations to a parking lay by and crossing island to “secure appropriate sight-lines”.

During yesterday’s (June 5) meeting of BMBC’s planning board , Councillor Ashley Peace said he has “major concerns” regarding access to the site.

“To the left hand side of the turn is a Sainsbury’s, a doctors and a chemist. That high street is extremely busy at all times of the day.”

Coun Peace added that he proposed double yellow lines around junction could push traffic to the left hand side.

“With regards to the shortfall in primary education and secondary education places in the local area, both schools are already oversubscribed.

“Shafton isn’t the best for public transport, so we could potentially end up not having children in either the primary school or secondary school in the local area, then asking them to go elsewhere.”

However, the officer report states that the council’s highways department “raised a number of concerns with the layout related to manoeuvring space, visitor parking, visibility and the required amendments to High Street to make the access junction safe.

“These have been addressed through the submission of an amended layout and further consultation.

“With regards to the access from High Street, this requires work in the existinghighway including: the removal of the public parking bay, relocation of the pedestrian crossing and measures to prevent parking on High Street within the visibility splay.”

Ten per cent of the site will be allocated as affordable housing, including two bungalows, and BMBC’s education department would require the developers to fund eight primary and six secondary school places at a total cost of £224,000.