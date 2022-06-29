Green light for Harthill Reservoir improvements

The Canal and River Trust has been given the go-ahead to decommission the primary spillway, remove the existing auxiliary spillway and build a new spillway.

Planning documents state that an inspection of the reservoir identified “a number of statutory measures” which the trust must comply with.

The proposal includes the reinstatement of a grass embankment where the auxiliary spillway currently stands; a new footbridge over the spillway; footpath improvements; and the construction of a permanent access track to the reservoir for future maintenance.

The documents add that of the 70 responses to a public consultation, 64 per cent of respondents “expressed support for the proposals”.

“Matters raised during the consultation included the impact on fish in the reservoir as well as construction traffic access and management of the construction work.

“There are a number of additional public benefits arising from the proposed development, including a resurfaced footpath along the dam crest and the potential for future public footpath adjacent to Woodall Lane.”

An officer report adds: “The proposal includes decommissioning the two existing spillways. The 1960s concrete spillway will be removed and the dam reinstated to grass.

“The original masonry spillway will be blocked off where the current footbridge is.

“This will be a concrete and brick clad structure to continue the dam so that the spillway no longer carries water from the reservoir.

“A new spillway (weir) at the western end of the reservoir dam will be constructed.

“This will be a new structure which will do the job of both the current spillways

“A new channel will take water from the new spillway across the field to the north of the reservoir to the existing culverts under Woodall Lane.

“Whilst the work will cause some harm to the historic fabric, this is offset by the Trust’s statutory duty to comply with the Reservoirs Act 1975.

“The changes are demonstrably necessary to improve the resilience of the reservoir to ensure the continued safety of the public and property from overspill.

“This public benefit outweighs the harm to the heritage values of the site.