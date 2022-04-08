Application for new spillway, bridge and footpath at Harthill Reservoir

Planning documents state that an inspection of the reservoir identified “a number of statutory measures” which the Canal and River Trust must comply with.

The proposal includes a grass embankment; a new footbridge over the spillway; footpath improvements; and the construction of a permanent access track to the reservoir for future maintenance.

The documents add that 64 per cent of consultation respondents “expressed support for the proposals”.

The 200-year-old Harthill Reservoir

“Matters raised during the consultation included the impact on fish in the reservoir as well as construction traffic access.

“The primary purpose of the reservoirs to supply water to Chesterfield Canal, and the works proposed are required to maintain this supply.”

“There are a number of additional public benefits, including a resurfaced footpath along the dam crest and the potential for future public footpath adjacent to Woodall Lane.”

