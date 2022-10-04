Green light for Costa in same building as KFC in South Yorkshire village

A report by planning officers states that the proposal is for the back unit of a recently converted former shoe repair shop, the front of which is now home to a KFC.

The new application was to consider both uses, as the hot food takeaway was smaller than previously approved with the coffee shop area slightly increasing in size.

A report by planning officers states that the proposal is for the back unit of a recently converted former shoe repair shop, the front of which is now home to a KFC.

The application was originally for three units, which has been reduced to two.

Applicants state that the proposal “re-uses one of the oldest buildings in the district centre in a way that would result in 20 jobs and increased footfall at this end of the centre.”

KFC has public access from Bawtry Road, and access for Costa is proposed from Fairways.

The proposal also includes a car parking area to the rear for three cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Ellis objected on behalf on Wickersley Parish Council, telling a meeting of RMBC’s planning board that vehicles are now parking on double yellow lines, and some are driving between bollards to park on the footway.

“I don’t have to explain how dangerous this whole junction is,” added Coun Ellis.

“One bollard is absolutely down and two are wonky. If you wanted anything that proves how dangerous having this takeaway and this amount of traffic is on Wickersley, that picture tells it all.”

Chris Wilkins, planning officer for RMBC said that “there are double yellow lines on Fairways to prevent unauthorised parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad