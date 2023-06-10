Controversial plans to build nearly 400 houses on fields near Sheffield look set to go ahead – despite major opposition.

But now the scheme has been approved by the Planning Inspectorate, after it was taken to appeal by the developer, based near Sheffield Parkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government planning inspector Hayley Butcher said in her report: “I have found that the development would not be inappropriate development in the Green Belt. Having had regard to all other material considerations, the appeal is allowed.”

North East Derbyshire Council had rejected plans for 397 homes on lane next to Green Lane and Upperthorpe Road, Killarmarsh, pictured, put forward by developer Harworth Group. But now the scheme has been approved by the Planning Inspectorate, after it was taken to appeal by the developer. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

At a council planning committee in May 2022, which rejected the scheme, Killamarsh Parish Councillor Wendy Tinley raised concerns over the “irreversible loss” of medieval archaeology on the land, which she called a “potentially important time capsule”. Concerns were also raised about five mine shafts on the site, one of which was yet to be located, and former Westthorpe Colliery worker Kenneth Warnes said it was possible methane gas could have collected in the old mine workings, which he claimed could explode if disturbed.

But Harworth Group’s Joanne Neville said at the time the application included 20 per cent affordable housing and contributions towards education, health and sport provision. She added: “It integrates open space and drainage and creates six hectares of on-site open public space and two kilometres of additional pedestrian and cycle connections.

“I appreciate that there is still local opposition to the principle of development of this site, but the council has had to address its future housing need and concluded that Killamarsh is an appropriate sustainable location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad