Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, Labour leader of the council, told today’s full council meeting that BMBC is working alongside the government and Migration Yorkshire on the Homes for Ukraine programme, which places people displaced from the conflict into the homes of volunteers.

Coun Houghton added: “We’ve put in place the necessary safeguarding checks and property checks will be needed to ensure that we can appropriately take refugees there, and also talked to all our partners – health and others about the requirements that may be needed from them in due course.

“We currently have 15 matched properties, of which two are now housing people from Ukraine, and we have arrival dates for three more.”

Cross-party Barnsley councillors united to backed a motion in support of the people of Ukraine during the meeting.

A motion put forward by Liberal Democrat councillor David Greenhough called on Barnsley Council to “take a stand in complete solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they bravely resist this invasion”.

The Labour and Conservative groups both supported the motion, which was unanimously passed.

Introducing the motion, Councillor Greenhough told today’s (March 31) meeting: “Thousands of Ukrainians…. have perished.

“All of this would be much worse had it not been for the astounding bravery of the Ukrainian people.

“Let us not forget the brave Russians who know the truth and risk everything to protest against the lies spewed out by the Russian regime.

“This situation has touched the hearts of the people of Barnsley. Having seen the horror played out on the news every day, Barnsley people have responded overwhelmingly.

“Never have I seen such an outpouring of generosity. Truckloads of donations have been sent out to people fleeing Ukraine.

“I’d like to thank personally Dan Jarvis for intervening in recent weeks for a handful of people have arrived from Ukraine from the battle areas.”

Seconding the motion, Councillor Chris Wray added: “What we can do is show our support to the Ukranian people.

“We can show that Barnsley is a town of sanctuary, that any Ukranian that comes here will be welcomed with open arms.”

Labour councillor Jeff Ennis, wearing a traditional Ukranian Vyshyvanka, given to him on a visit to Barnsley’s twin town Horlivka in 1989, also voiced his support for the motion, and praised the “fantastic, polite and welcoming” people he had met.

Labour councillor Kevin Osborne called on the government to do more to increase the “woeful” number of visa applications it has processed to far.

“In the last 450 years refugees have made a massive cultural, social and economic contribution not only to the United Kingdom, but also Barnsley itself.

“Since Putin launched his massive unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine, more than 3.9 million refugees have sought sanctuary.

“The Minister for Children and Families said on Tuesday that just over 1000 Ukrainian refugees have so far made it to the United Kingdom by the sponsorship route.

“2700 visas have been granted under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, despite applications reaching 28,300, That’s too little, too confused and too slow. It’s woeful.