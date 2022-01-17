The Gleadless Valley masterplan was first unveiled in 2017 and Sheffield Council says it’s been working hard behind the scenes to bring it to fruition.

There are no plans for large scale demolitions but small pockets of housing could be replaced. The details are not being made public until officers have spoken directly to tenants and residents affected.

Coun Paul Turpin says the Gleadless Valley masterplan will have a lasting positive effect on people's lives.

The council says there will be extensive consultation and support and there are a number of options for people whose home may be under threat.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing, said: “We don’t want to worry people unnecessarily. There will be small elements of replacing some housing.

“Our first priority is individual, one to one visits to any resident living in homes we believe may not be sustainable, where individuals could find themselves being asked to relocate.

“An absolute priority is to make sure there will be a place for anyone living on the estate who wishes to remain in Gleadless Valley.

“We will then do a wider consultation on a whole raft of issues. The vast majority of work will be refurbishing existing homes and some remodelling. We need to get out there and start refurbishing quite a lot of the blocks because residents have been waiting for a few years.”

What do tenants think about the plans?

Sally Pedley, chair of Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association said anyone worried could speak to the TARA.

“We had this big splash with the masterplan in 2017 but there seemed to be a lull and tenants thought oh well, they’ve forgotten about us, then all of a sudden it’s come back

“The word demolition does naturally worry people but it’s not a mass demolition of Gleadless Valley. Some people are going to jump at the opportunity to be rehomed or they will get priority to move near their family at the other side of Sheffield.

“It’s going to be great seeing the refurbishments, the new style of homes, how Gleadless Valley will be restyled and the new green areas, especially playgrounds as we’re absolutely desperate for those. The majority of tenants are excited.

“When Gleadless Valley was first built, coach trips went round it to see what it looked like and I’m looking forward to that happening again.”

What do Gleadless Valley councillors think?

Labour councillor Cate McDonald and Green councillor Paul Turpin are united in their support.

Coun Turpin said: “People made it really clear they wanted the green spaces in the woodlands protecting and they didn’t want the Valley handing over to private developers.

“We’ve made sure that the wishes have been honoured and I think it’s a really good masterplan. It’s going to improve people’s homes and communities and will have a long lasting positive effect on people’s lives.”