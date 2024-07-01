The Sheffield Central constituency has been a traditional stronghold for the Labour Party since 1983 when the constituency was re-created after more than 30 years - can this change on July 4? Photo: Wikipedia Map

Sheffield is sending six MPs to Westminster and we have asked the candidates in each constituency to tell us why you should vote for them and what you can expect from them if elected.

The Sheffield Central constituency has been a traditional stronghold for the Labour Party since 1983 when the constituency was re-created after more than 30 years – first, it was Richard Caborn who held the post (between 1983 and 2010) until his retirement and then Paul Blomfield (2010-2024) who is also retiring.

Can any other candidate below break this trend in July 4’s general election?

In alphabetical order, the candidates standing in Sheffield Central are:

Angela Argenzio – Green Party

Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats

Isabelle France – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Caitlin Hardy – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza

Abtisam Mohamed – Labour Party

Lucy Stephenson – The Conservative Party

Annie Stoker – Social Democratic Party

Alison Teal – Independent

So what are the candidates standing for?

Angela Argenzio from the Green Party said: “I have lived in Sheffield for nearly 28 years and have raised my family here. I first worked in the city as a teacher and for the last nine years in the voluntary sector, working with disabled people and with migrants.

“Currently, I work for City of Sanctuary Sheffield where (I was previously a trustee). I have been a councillor for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward for the past five years. As a leading member of Sheffield City Council, I chair the adult health and social care policy committee as well as the health and wellbeing board.

“I am passionate about social and climate justice and firmly believe the two are interconnected. I know how important it is to tackle the growing inequality in our country and we cannot do this without recognising climate injustice.

“By looking after the most disadvantaged in society, who are the most affected by climate injustice, we can create a new balance for people and planet.

“The Green Party is the only one offering hope for the future and brave enough to tax the super rich to invest in vital services like the NHS, transport and tackling the climate emergency.

Having Greens in the room makes a huge difference as we can influence the larger parties to work harder and be more ambitious.”

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate Sam Christmas told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I am honoured to be selected as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central. My campaign builds on a solid background in public service, initially as a member of the armed forces but more recently through my work supporting Sheffield businesses at the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, my active role as a councillor and deputy leader of the opposition on Barnsley Council reinforces my commitment to public service.

“Sheffield is my true home; my grandfather operated an engineering company here for over 30 years. I am a passionate Sheffield Wednesday fan and currently a student at the University of Sheffield, where I have recently enrolled on a master’s degree in politics.

“The time for change is here and the Liberal Democrats are unequivocally dedicated to transforming our political landscape, restoring our health and care systems, revitalising our economy, addressing the sewage crisis, and securing a fair deal for residents of the UK.

“The Conservatives have done real damage to our country and to politics. Labour have swung so far to the right, it is difficult to see what change they will bring.

“I therefore urge voters to read our manifesto – we are committed to working tirelessly for a fair deal for the people of Sheffield Central and I hope you will place your trust in me, and the Liberal Democrats come July 4.”

Who is Isabell France from the Trade Unionist and Socialist Union?

Well, here you go: “Isabelle France is a young trade unionist and community campaigner. She has experience in unionising low wage, zero hour and part-time workers and is currently involved in the Hillsborough Save Our Parks campaign organising community resistance to the privatisation of Sheffield’s green spaces.

“Izzy supports workers taking strike action for decent pay and has demonstrated against Israeli state terror on Gaza and calls for stopping arms sales and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

“TUSC welcomes the chance to finally get the hated Tory government out but has no confidence that a Starmer Labour government will be much better.

“And the Greens in Sheffield have shown that they are part of the establishment by joining the “co-operative council” with Labour and the Lib-Dems that continues to carry out Tory cuts in local services.

“TUSC is standing as a voice for working class and young people disillusioned by all the establishment politicians and wanting a radical socialist alternative to the austerity and warmongering policies of the pro-capitalist parties.

“If elected, Isabelle pledges to only accept the average workers’ wage, not the £91,000 MPs’ salary.”

Abtisam Mohamed is Labour’s candidate for the retiring Paul Blomfield.

She said: “My family came to Sheffield to work in the steel industry – Sheffield has always been my home.

“I went to school here and I put myself through university here. I worked in the voluntary and community sector for many years, setting up local projects and set up my own human rights law firm here.

“Sheffield is a wonderful city – it has given me everything I have. I have always supported those who need the most help: public service is in my blood. And I will support you, whoever you are and wherever you are from.

“As your MP I will:

Be open to you. I will run an accessible office in the constituency.

Focus on the things that matter to you: getting the NHS back on its feet; reducing household bills; ending the waiting list for a doctor’s appointment; properly funding schools.

Prioritise action to tackle the climate emergency.

Use my voice to advocate for peace, wherever in the world violence occurs. I called for a ceasefire in the Middle East and I also raised £20,000 for humanitarian aid for Gaza.”

The Conservative Party is sending Lucy Stephenson on July 4.

She told the LDRS: “I am delighted to be standing for election in this fantastic city. I have a proven track record of delivering for the people I serve, placing you at the heart of all I do.

“This is your city and I am here to listen, understand and act on what is important to you. With a background in teaching, I know all too well the importance of a good education that leads to a good job. I will prioritise delivering good quality apprenticeships that make the most of Sheffield’s proud technological heritage.

“Living well is a right at any stage of life. I will foster excellent working relationships with health partners, the community and voluntary sectors to ensure you receive the right care at the right time in the right place.

“Sheffield has a right to be centre stage, regionally, nationally and globally. I will proudly tell your story to attract the right investment to develop and grow in a way that respects your heritage whilst ensuring a bright future for us all, whether this is on the high street or ensuring affordable housing for all.

“Relatable, reliable and ready to serve. Vote for Lucy Stephenson.”

Alison Teal, who stood as the Green Party’s candidate in 2019, is now an Independent.

She said: “My name is Alison Teal. I am standing as an Independent candidate for Sheffield Central.

“I’ve been active in Sheffield politics since 2015 when the council was felling healthy street trees, which I opposed, and I was elected as the first Green Party councillor for NE&S (Nether Edge and Sharrow) in 2016.

“I negotiated the Lowcock Independent Inquiry into the Street Tree debacle in 2021 as a condition of entering a cooperative agreement with Labour. I held a cabinet role until May 2022 when I stood down and returned to professional practice as a psychologist.

“I was compelled to leave The Green Party because they said I was a reputational risk due to my opinion that sex and gender are not the same and that women’s and girls’ rights must be respected.

“My promise to the people of Sheffield Central is that I can be trusted to speak up for them, for nature, and for future generations. I will give them a direct link to Parliament and my loyalty will be to the people in my constituency, not a party leader.

“I was recently described as a politician of conviction, and my track record shows I can be trusted to act with integrity.”