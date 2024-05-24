Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Sheffield have until June 18 if they want to register to vote in the July 4 general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the surprise news in Downing Street on Wednesday (May 22) that he is calling a general election. Sheffield has six MPs, five of whom are standing for election again, apart from Paul Blomfield, who is stepping down in the Sheffield Central constituency.

To find out if you are already registered to vote or not, go online at https://www.gov.uk/contact-electoral-registration-office, email [email protected] or call 0114 273 4093.

Sheffield City Council will be running city polling stations, which will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4. If you are registered, you will receive a polling card giving details of where to cast your vote.

Under a new law introduced a year ago, all voters will need to bring photo ID to vote at their local polling station. To find out more about what ID is acceptable, go to https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/photo-id-youll-need-vote

The same city council web page has details of how you can apply for a voter identity certificate if you don’t already have any of the correct ID. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporter Service, data from the city council shows that 562 people were turned away for not having ID and 197 did not return to cast their vote.