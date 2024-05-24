General election: How to make sure you are registered to vote in Sheffield

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Voters in Sheffield have until June 18 if they want to register to vote in the July 4 general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the surprise news in Downing Street on Wednesday (May 22) that he is calling a general election. Sheffield has six MPs, five of whom are standing for election again, apart from Paul Blomfield, who is stepping down in the Sheffield Central constituency.

To find out if you are already registered to vote or not, go online at https://www.gov.uk/contact-electoral-registration-office, email [email protected] or call 0114 273 4093.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council will be running city polling stations, which will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4. If you are registered, you will receive a polling card giving details of where to cast your vote.

Voters will be heading back to polling stations on Thursday, July 4, the date of the general election called this weekVoters will be heading back to polling stations on Thursday, July 4, the date of the general election called this week
Voters will be heading back to polling stations on Thursday, July 4, the date of the general election called this week

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Under a new law introduced a year ago, all voters will need to bring photo ID to vote at their local polling station. To find out more about what ID is acceptable, go to https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/photo-id-youll-need-vote

The same city council web page has details of how you can apply for a voter identity certificate if you don’t already have any of the correct ID. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporter Service, data from the city council shows that 562 people were turned away for not having ID and 197 did not return to cast their vote.

For any registered voter who wants to vote by post, or to cancel or amend their postal vote, the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Related topics:Prime MinisterSheffieldPaul BlomfieldRishi SunakSheffield City CouncilDowning StreetMPs