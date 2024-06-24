General election: Sheffield hustings allow voters to question July 4 candidates
A hustings in Christ Church, Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor tonight (June 24) at 7pm gives electors an opportunity to hear from candidates in the Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough constituency.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, Christ Church Central in Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre is hosting a hustings at 7.30pm. The evening will be chaired by Minister Tim Davies and trustee Clare Smith-Keary.
Sheffield Trades Union Council has called a citywide hustings on Wednesday (June 26) at 7pm at Central United Reformed Church on Norfolk Street in Sheffield city centre.
An eco-hustings, about the climate crisis and environmental issues, will cover the Sheffield Hallam and Central constituencies. The meeting takes place on Thursday at 7.30pm at STC Church, Nairn Street, Crookes and is hosted by the Crookes Churches Eco-group.
Sign up for a ticket here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/crookeschurchesecogroup/1290360
The National Education Union (NEU) is organising a hustings focused on education with the candidates from Heeley constituency on Friday (June 28) from 6.30pm until 8.30pm at All Saints School, Granville Road, Norfolk Park.
Rafia Hussain, Sheffield caseworker for the union, said: “We have a broken education system, which has been designed to serve the needs of only a small minority of children and young people.
“Fourteen years of austerity and a lack of funding has shown that education has not been a priority for our political leaders. The effects of this disregard has translated into high workload for educators, a narrow and over-prescriptive curriculum and flawed modes of assessments, which add very little value to learning or progress.
“There’s been a lack of effective provision for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) and record number of children, young people and educators are suffering from debilitating mentalhealth problems.
“We live in a time where there is war and conflict all around us, yet educators are not allowed to create safe spaces within their learning environment to discuss these issues.”
To reserve a place, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sheffield-neu-present-education-hustings-tickets-927222917707
On Monday (July 1) at 7pm, a hustings for the Sheffield Central constituency is being held at ISRAAC, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, behind Waitrose.