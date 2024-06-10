General Election in Sheffield: the list of candidates you can vote for on July 4
Sheffield is set to elect six MPs when voters head to the polls on July 4 and now it’s officially confirmed who is standing to be your representative at Westminster.
The list is as follows:
Sheffield Central
Angela Argenzio – Green Party
Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats
Isabelle France – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Caitlin Hardy – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza
Abtisam Mohamed – Labour Party
Lucy Stephenson – The Conservative Party
Annie Stoker – Social Democratic Party
Alison Teal – Independent
Sheffield South East
*Clive Betts – Labour Party
Jack Carrington – Independent
Caroline Kampila – The Conservative Party
Matthew Leese – Social Democratic Party
Hannah Nicklin – The Green Party
Muzafar Rahman – Workers Party
Sophie Thornton – Liberal Democrats
Penistone and Stocksbridge
*Miriam Cates – The Conservative Party
Andy Davies – Green Party
Edward Dillingham – Reform UK
Rob Reiss – Liberal Democrats
Marie Tidball – Labour Party
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Maxine Bowler – Independent
*Gill Furniss – Labour Party
Christine Gilligan Kubo – Green Party
Aaron Jacob – The Conservative Party
William Sapwell – Liberal Democrats
Jeremy Turner – Social Democratic Party
Mark Tyler – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza
Sheffield Hallam
*Olivia Blake – Labour Party
Sam Chapman – Rejoin EU
Andrew Cowell – Social Democratic Party
Isaac Howarth – The Conservative Party
Jason Leman – Green Party
Shaffaq Mohammed – Liberal Democrats
Mo Moui-Tabrizy – Workers Party
Sheffield Heeley
Rebecca Atkinson – Liberal Democrats
Alexi Dimond – Green Party
*Louise Haigh – Labour Party
Helen Jackman – Social Democratic Party
Louise McDonald – Party of Women
Steven Roy – Workers Party
Mick Suter – Trade Unionist and Socialist Party
* – those who used to be MPs of the given constituencies before the parliament was dissolved on May 30
