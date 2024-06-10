General Election in Sheffield: the list of candidates you can vote for on July 4

The candidates competing to be the next MPs for Sheffield have been revealed.

Sheffield is set to elect six MPs when voters head to the polls on July 4 and now it’s officially confirmed who is standing to be your representative at Westminster.

The list is as follows:

Sheffield Central

Angela Argenzio – Green Party

Sam Christmas – Liberal Democrats

Isabelle France – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Caitlin Hardy – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza

Abtisam Mohamed – Labour Party

Lucy Stephenson – The Conservative Party

Annie Stoker – Social Democratic Party

Alison Teal – Independent

Sheffield South East

*Clive Betts – Labour Party

Jack Carrington – Independent

Caroline Kampila – The Conservative Party

Matthew Leese – Social Democratic Party

Hannah Nicklin – The Green Party

Muzafar Rahman – Workers Party

Sophie Thornton – Liberal Democrats

Penistone and Stocksbridge

*Miriam Cates – The Conservative Party

Andy Davies – Green Party

Edward Dillingham – Reform UK

Rob Reiss – Liberal Democrats

Marie Tidball – Labour Party

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Maxine Bowler – Independent

*Gill Furniss – Labour Party

Christine Gilligan Kubo – Green Party

Aaron Jacob – The Conservative Party

William Sapwell – Liberal Democrats

Jeremy Turner – Social Democratic Party

Mark Tyler – Workers Party – For Britain, For Gaza

Sheffield Hallam

*Olivia Blake – Labour Party

Sam Chapman – Rejoin EU

Andrew Cowell – Social Democratic Party

Isaac Howarth – The Conservative Party

Jason Leman – Green Party

Shaffaq Mohammed – Liberal Democrats

Mo Moui-Tabrizy – Workers Party

Sheffield Heeley

Rebecca Atkinson – Liberal Democrats

Alexi Dimond – Green Party

*Louise Haigh – Labour Party

Helen Jackman – Social Democratic Party

Louise McDonald – Party of Women

Steven Roy – Workers Party

Mick Suter – Trade Unionist and Socialist Party