Garden Party event in Barnsley town centre cancelled as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Barnsley Council has cancelled a garden party event which was set to take place this weekend, as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said: “We’re deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sincere condolences go to the Royal Family at this time of sadness and personal loss.
Read More
“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, the ‘Barnsley Garden Party’ event in collaboration with The Glass Works and Barnsley Civic on Saturday, 10 September, will be cancelled.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced
-
2
Postal strikes Sheffield: CWU calls of Friday's strike action 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse cancels Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty
-
4
Rats: Experts urge Sheffield residents to prepare for an invasion of 'ultra-rats' almost the size of rabbits
-
5
Howard Street / Percy Street Rotherham: Residents rush to help as young woman collapses and dies on street
“We welcome you to sign the Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Barnsley Town Centre.
“The Book of Condolence will be open from 10am today, Friday 9 September, and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.
“We’ll be sharing more information soon about local arrangements for royal proceedings as we receive the information from the Royal Family.”