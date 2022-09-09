Garden Party event in Barnsley town centre cancelled as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II

A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said: “We’re deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sincere condolences go to the Royal Family at this time of sadness and personal loss.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, the ‘Barnsley Garden Party’ event in collaboration with The Glass Works and Barnsley Civic on Saturday, 10 September, will be cancelled.

A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said: "We’re deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sincere condolences go to the Royal Family at this time of sadness and personal loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We welcome you to sign the Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Barnsley Town Centre.

“The Book of Condolence will be open from 10am today, Friday 9 September, and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.