Garden Party event in Barnsley town centre cancelled as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II

Barnsley Council has cancelled a garden party event which was set to take place this weekend, as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

By Danielle Andrews
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:59 pm

A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said: “We’re deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sincere condolences go to the Royal Family at this time of sadness and personal loss.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, the ‘Barnsley Garden Party’ event in collaboration with The Glass Works and Barnsley Civic on Saturday, 10 September, will be cancelled.

“We welcome you to sign the Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Barnsley Town Centre.

“The Book of Condolence will be open from 10am today, Friday 9 September, and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.

“We’ll be sharing more information soon about local arrangements for royal proceedings as we receive the information from the Royal Family.”

