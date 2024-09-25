Future of iconic Henderson's Relish building in Sheffield city centre unclear after £1.8m restoration

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 07:01 BST
The future use of a famous Sheffield landmark is now unclear following a £1.8 million restoration.

The former Henderson’s Relish factory on Leavygreave Road, where the beloved condiment was made for more than a century, is a major part of the city’s history.

After production moved to a new factory off the Parkway in 2013, the iconic red-brick building near the University of Sheffield tram stop was bought by the university.

The old Henderson's Relish factory on Leavygreave Road in Sheffield city centre has been restored by the University of Sheffield, at a cost of £1.8 million, but plans for the building's future use are now unclear
The old Henderson's Relish factory on Leavygreave Road in Sheffield city centre has been restored by the University of Sheffield, at a cost of £1.8 million, but plans for the building’s future use are now unclear | National World

There were initially plans to transform the venue into a pub, before proposals to convert it instead into a cafe, restaurant, social and leisure space were approved in 2022.

A major £1.8m restoration, which saw the majority of the building being demolished and rebuilt using the original bricks to make it safe again, was finally completed earlier this year.

But plans for the building appear to have changed again, with the university now saying that it is ‘considering the future use’ and that ‘it is envisaged that a further application will be required for the further development of the site’.

When The Star asked this week for an update on the building’s future and whether it will still be opened up to the public, a university spokesperson responded that any updates would be posted on its project page.

“We understand that the Henderson's building is an iconic piece of Sheffield's cultural heritage and will announce further details for the future use of the building in due course,” they added.

