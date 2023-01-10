Former Wilkos in Rotherham town centre could be demolished to make way for new theatre

An empty town centre building previously used as a Wilko’s branch could be demolished to make way for a new theatre, according to council plans.

The store, which closed in June, could be an extension of the council’s Forge Island transformation plans.

Planning documents state: “The demolition of the former Wilkinson’s store will provide the council with the opportunity to enhance its cultural and leisure quarter, building on from Forge Island this site in the longer term has been identified as the preferred option for a new theatre in the town centre.

“The demolition of 4 Corporation Street and remediation of the site is viwed as enabling works for this future redevelopment.