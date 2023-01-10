Former Wilkos in Rotherham town centre could be demolished to make way for new theatre

The store, which closed in June, could be an extension of the council’s Forge Island transformation plans.
Planning documents state: “The demolition of the former Wilkinson’s store will provide the council with the opportunity to enhance its cultural and leisure quarter, building on from Forge Island this site in the longer term has been identified as the preferred option for a new theatre in the town centre.
“The demolition of 4 Corporation Street and remediation of the site is viwed as enabling works for this future redevelopment.
“In the short term it would also allow the site to be used as a compound for the main construction works in this locality coming forward in 23/24.”