Application for Italian restaurant licence withdrawn after allegations of ‘opening on weekends until 7am’

An application for a licence for an Italian restaurant has been withdrawn.

By Danielle Andrews
4 minutes ago

La Orza Italian Restaurant, at two Doncaster Gate, had its licence suspended in July 2022 due to alleged “the failure of the then licence holder to pay the required annual licence fee.”

Bosses applied for a new licence, and a hearing was scheduled to take place next week – but the application has now been withdrawn.

Lee Kerry, RMBC’s licensing enforcement officer, recommended that the application be refused following allegations that the restaurant “held events without a licence” and noise complaints from residents.

During an interview with council officers the company’s sole director allegedly “openly admitted opening on weekends until 7am”.

South Yorkshire Police also objected to the licence being granted, stating that the force has “no confidence that the premise will run within the guidelines set out in the licensing act”.