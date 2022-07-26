Former snooker hall to be converted into apartments in Rotherham town centre

The site consists of a former retail unit that lies at 15-21 Doncaster Gate, which will be converted into six flats following approval from RMBC on July 20.

Four of the flats will be studios, and two will be one bedroom, all on the ground floor.

A report by Rotherham Council planning officers states that the the site was last used as a snooker centre.

The plans, by PADD consultants, state; “The proposed development consists of the conversion of the ground floor, of an existing mixed use building to provide new residential development.

“No external alterations are proposed, only manifestation and the internal adaptation of the existing shop fronts to provide suitable residential privacy / amenity.