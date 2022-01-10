The building is in a prominent position at the junction of Worksop Road and Chippingham Street in Attercliffe and has an unusual appearance as it’s quite narrow and long with a very steep pitched roof.

In a planning application, developers say: “The premises were originally occupied by WM. Bakewell and Son Ltd, wholesale electrical supplies, however for many years it has been operating as a number of small businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This building at the junction of Worksop Road and Chippingham Street in Attercliffe could be redeveloped into shops and offices

“The rear ground floor was used as a snooker pool hall while the front ground floor was used as a bar and reception area for a massage parlour.

“The first floor at the front was rooms associated with the massage parlour and the rear was accommodation.

MORE: New photos show inside abandoned Sheffield brothel City Sauna which featured on TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel

“The property has been vacant for a number of years following a fire in one of the neighbouring units.

“As a result, it suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. At present it has no running water, no electrical supply and no gas supply.

“The present condition is both derelict and unsafe and unless the property undergoes a considerable investment, repair and renewal, it would unfortunately come to a point where it would be considered beyond economical repair.”

Developers want to keep the majority of the original structure, including the characteristic pitched roof, and add a more modern side extension.

“The design tries to engage both the historical buildings around the Attercliffe area and more contemporary counterparts.

“The scheme takes advantage of the building’s width and creates three self-contained retail units on the ground floor and three self-contained offices on the first floor.

“Although the proposed development is speculative at this stage, the applicant has canvassed the local area, and believes there is a strong demand for affordable small business premises.”

The ground floor units could be used as a hairdressers, travel agents, pet shop, tattoo studio and traditional shops. The offices would be suitable for accountants or solicitors.